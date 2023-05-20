was arrested Jade Jagger in Spain for fighting with the National Police, they pushed and scratched against the agents, for which they arrested her and placed herself at their judicial disposal since Friday.

Lto designer51-year-old daughter of the leader of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger was arrested on Wednesday night in Ibiza, l when they were having dinner and the behavior of the man with whom she was accompanied was behaving aggressively.

Jade’s companion behaved in an uncontrollable way, that the people of the place had to call the police, when they arrived at the place pushed the agents and with pushes she prevailed before them.

Jagger toLeaving the place, he aggressively threw himself at the police and scratched him, which caused them to be arrested on charges of assaulting the police of another country and a decision was awaited.