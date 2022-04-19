G20, US Treasury Secretary Yellen will not attend some sessions if representatives from Moscow are present

The US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will participate in the spring meetings of IMF and of World Bankas well as at the meetings of the finance ministers of the nations of the G7 he was born in G20in particular the opening session of the G20 focused on the aftermath of the Russian invasion, but will boycott further sessions if representatives of Fly. This was reported by a senior US Treasury official.

Russians are expected to participate remotely in the meeting of the G20 on Wednesday, which is officially hosted by Indonesia. Other representatives of the world’s major economies could also boycott the sessions, a French source told AFP. Yellen it will ask its counterparts to increase economic pressure on Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

There secretary to the treasurythe US official told reporters, “he believes that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated the need for the world’s largest economies to come together to defend the international order and protect peace and prosperity.” Yellen “It will use this week’s meetings to work with allies in order to continue joint efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia, mitigating spillover effects.”

The IMF and the World Bank they have issued warnings about the devastating costs war is imposing on the global economy, especially with rising energy and food prices at a time of high inflation.

The sanctions westerners on Fly they contributed to inflationary pressures, particularly affecting the poorest countries. Yellen – added the official – is “deeply concerned” about the impacts, the United States is “firm in its determination to hold Russia and her leadership accountable for her”, and has been forced to Fly “paralyzing sanctions”. Washington will also continue to work to penalize countries that seek to evade sanctions.

