For the fourth year, the Policlinico Gemelli Irccs in Rome is the first Italian hospital and the 35th in the world according to the ‘Newsweek’ ranking. Important goals for the Policlinico that project it among the main Italian structures also at an international level. In a few weeks, the new Board of Directors of the Policlinico Foundation, which took office in mid-October 2020, should be appointed.

The Board of Directors of the Foundation is appointed by the founding bodies of Gemelli, the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and the Giuseppe Toniolo Institute of Higher Studies, and is made up of 11 members. Today, the members are: Carlo Fratta Pasini (president); Sergio Alfieri; Alessandro Azzi; Renato Balduzzi; Antonio Gasbarrini; Monsignor Claudio Giuliodori; Giuseppe Guerrera; Cesare Mirabelli; Alfredo Pontecorvi; Mario Taccolini. The Board of Directors also included the rector of the Catholic University, Franco Anelli, who passed away prematurely on May 23. Today, Gemelli is led by Marco Elefanti, general director of the Foundation, and Professor Giovanni Scambia, scientific director of the IRCCS.

The context in which the foundations of the new Board of Directors of the Foundation and the new management will be laid is that of a regional healthcare system in troubled waters, especially the private and accredited private sector, next September 23rd there will be a strike by private healthcare employees. And there is an open crisis that concerns the Irccs Santa Lucia. Scenarios far from that of Gemelli, a private non-profit Foundation, which has important projects to carry forward to improve and expand the offer of assistance and care to the citizens of Lazio and Southern Italy.