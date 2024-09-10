Have you ever thought that a simple blood protein could have a devastating impact on the brain during a viral infection? COVID-19? This is exactly what was discovered by a recent study published in Natureconducted by the Gladstone Institutes and theUniversity of California at San FranciscoThe protein in question, the fibrinis usually responsible of blood clotting, but in the context of COVID-19appears to be the key to understanding some of the more severe and persistent symptoms of the disease.

Molecular model of antibody taking part in immune defense. Molecule of immunoglobulin, 3d illustration

Fibrin: From Protective Protein to Enemy of the Brain

Normallyfibrin plays an essential role in our body: it helps stop bleeding by promoting blood clotting. However, in the case of Covid–19this protein turns into a real enemy. The experiments ducts in test tubes and on mice have revealed that the fibrinonce bound to the virus and cells immunecreates clots that lead to inflammation, fibrosis and neuronal damage. This process is not Alone a consequence of the typical inflammatory storm of the infectionbut a primary effect that can also weaken the immune system, reducing its ability to eliminate the virus.

Microglia and Brain Damage

Another aspect unsettling emerged from the study concerns the activation of the microgliathe brain’s immune cells, which may contribute to neurodegeneration. In mice infected with Covid-19, researchers found fibrin along with toxic microglia, a pairing that may explain many of the neurological symptoms associated with Covid and to the Long Covidlike the mental fog and the difficulty concentrating. By inhibiting the action of fibrin, the harmful activation of microglia was significantly reduced, opening the way to potential new therapies.

A monoclonal antibody to fight fibrin

The laboratory of Katerina Akassoglou, director of the Center for Neurovascular Brain Immunology, has developed a monoclonal antibody which acts specifically against the inflammatory properties of fibrin, without interfering with blood clotting. This antibody has been shown to be effective in mice, not only against Covid-19, but also in other neurodegenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s.

By administering this immunotherapy In infected mice, the researchers were able to prevent and treat severe inflammation, reduce fibrosis in the lungs, and improve survival rates. Additionally, in the brain, the therapy reduced harmful inflammation and increased survival of neurons. A humanized version of this antibody is already in clinical trials on humans, opening the possibility of new treatments to combat the long-term effects of Covid-19.

Conclusion: A look to the future

The findings of this study are extremely promising and could lead to new treatments for the COVID-19 and its neurological complications. Howeverthe road to a definitive cure is still long. Research continues and with it the hope of being able to alleviate the most serious symptoms of this disease.

