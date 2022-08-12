The stars of God of War, Christopher Judge And Danielle Bisutti join forces to host The Future Games Show at the Gamescom Powered by Mana.

The duo, who fans will surely recognize as the vocal talent behind God of War’s Kratos and Freya, will guide you through all the big announcements of the show, which kicks off August 24 at 8pm Italian time. It is possible to follow the event in many ways: on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Around 50 games will be shown during the big event, with publishers such as Team17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt and other representatives. There will also be some surprises during the reveal of the games. Some of the titles that will be featured are the relaxing agricultural adventure Lightyear Frontier, Goat Simulator 3 and The Dark Pictures Anthology’s latest game, The Devil in Me.

Judge, who has appeared in other games such as Marvel’s Avengers and World of Warcraft, states: “The Future Games Show at Gamescom is the place to come and discover something new. Find out which titles are coming soon. There is a lot to see and Danielle and I will be there to guide you. Do not miss!”

Source: PSU