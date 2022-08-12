On Friday alone there was a large heath fire in the Noord-Brabantse Schijf, a peat fire that is difficult to reach in Overijssel and the fire brigade was just able to prevent the fire in a beach tent in Rockanje from spreading to the dunes. In Friesland they fear that farmers’ protest fires will lead to larger fires. During a dune fire at the Brouwersdam, a special fire fighting helicopter was needed this week to control the fire. Due to a dune fire, an NL-Alert has been sent in Santpoort-Noord (North Holland) this evening, asking people to leave the dune area.

The fire brigade is calling for urgent mowing of the verges. Bushes and grasses are so dry that they can easily catch fire, and the fire can spread quickly. Vehicles with a water supply are placed in strategic places to be able to extinguish the fire in an emergency. Above the Veluwe, a surveillance aircraft is used to monitor whether there is a starting wildfire somewhere.