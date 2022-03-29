BAO Publishing announces that the fourth volume of FUTAGASHIRAthe work of Natsume Ono, will arrive in Italy during the month of April. The manga will be available for purchase in all comics, bookstores and online stores starting from 7 April at the launch price of € 8.90.

Futagashira 4: the turning point for the couple of thieves on the road in historic Japan, in the manga by Natsume Ono

Benzō and Sōji take one more step towards their longed-for destiny: if the two thieves of the Edo period want to redeem themselves and achieve glory, they must emancipate themselves from the other gangs. Halfway between a road trip and a historical tale of medieval Japan, this manga by Natsume Ono has already become one of the most loved in the Aiken line.

“They have the ability to bring people together.”

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title of the Aiken linethe manga of BAO: the fourth volume of Futagashira Of Natsume Ono.

Benzō and Sōji have come a long way since they left the old gang to stay true to their principles and now it’s time to start your own organization. But which of the two will be the boss? They both will, it will be a gang with two kashira: futagashira!

Between ambition and reflection, action and poetrythe plot of this manga of historical setting with a splendid contemporary trait reaches a fundamental turning point, which will be complete in seven volumes.

Futagashira vol. 4 is available in bookstores and comics from 7 April 2022

Natsume Ono has always drawn manga. In 2001 she decided to go on a study trip to Italy, to learn the language and get to know the culture and behavior of its inhabitants. After his stay in Bologna, he returns to Japan to officially debut in 2003 with the web-manga 5banme no heya (The fifth room, Jpop). In 2004 she made Not simple, an on the road adventure from Australia to America, while in 2005 Ristorante Paradiso and the sequel Gente sanctioned the success of the author also on the international scene, together with the historic slice of life Sarai-ya Goyō, of which Futagashira is the prequel.