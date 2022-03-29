We open Press Review with the commentary on the interview with the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, on ‘PBS’, where he assures that the use of nuclear weapons by his country in the current context is not on the table. We talk about the article in ‘The Guardian’ about the usefulness of the interview with Zelenski by five Russian journalists, censored in Russia, and we close with the alternative means of communication in Russian territory, by ‘Meduza’.

