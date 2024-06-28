Fourth row, so much anger

Sergio Perez he had to settle for the seventh place in Sprint qualifying which determined the starting grid for tomorrow’s short race. A disappointing result, which saw him position himself ahead of only Leclerc (without time) and the two Alpines. Precisely with one of the two drivers of the French team, Esteban Oconthe Mexican is very angry at the end of SQ3criticizing him bluntly both on the radio ‘while the session was still hot’ and in front of journalists at the end of the session.

In fact, in the hectic final stages of SQ3, the Mexican Red Bull driver found himself behind the #31 A524 both on the launch lap, with both drivers narrowly managing to launch for their timed lap, and obviously on the fast lap itself. The result was that Ocon essentially acted as a ‘stopper’ for Pereznot allowing him to go beyond P7. “This guy is such an idiot.”the not particularly sympathetic comment expressed via radio by Perez towards his colleague.

The Ocon block

It must be said that with Ocon himself on his fastest lap, the Alpine driver certainly couldn’t slow down to let Checo pass. The vice-world champion, however, speaking to Mexican TV journalists, took things further, claiming that Ocon had space in front of him, but slowed down too much on the launching lap, thus ruining both of their laps. Perez’s track engineer agreed with his driver and in another radio communication even Gasly’s track engineer, Ocon’s teammate, told his driver to “not knowingAnd” what #31 was doing. Gasly was a party to the matter, as he was ‘lined up’ behind both Ocon and Perez.

“We had a promising pace and we weren’t able to show it, especially on that lap with Esteban in front – thundered Perez – I don’t know what he was doing. It left a very big gap [davanti a lui] and in the end we were in danger of taking the checkered flag. I crossed the finish line with about a second to spare. I did my entire lap two tenths behind Esteban, I couldn’t go any faster because he was in front of me, it was a disaster. We had a good pace to fight today, unfortunately we weren’t able to show it, but I hope we can make up for it tomorrow”, he concluded.