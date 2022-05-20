Agent Raiola, who recently passed away, was aiming for a transfer or an extension with a raise. But in the meantime, the Dutchman’s prices have dropped: either he expires in a year or he signs with a low engagement
Not only the renewals of Perisic, Skriniar and Handanovic. On the agenda of Ausilio – the Inter director who manages the negotiations before closing them together with the CEO Marotta – there is also the practice De Vrij. The Dutch central expires in 2023 and the developments of the last few months could change an ending that seemed written with the separation after 4 years.
