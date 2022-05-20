There Ferrari to Barcelona has finally brought the long-awaited updates through which Charles Leclerc expects to return to front of Red Bull following Max Verstappen’s victories at Imola and Miami. Red Bull, unlike Ferrari, does not have particular innovations in terms of new parts, but the focus in Milton Keynes in view of this weekend in Catalonia was aimed at further slimming the RB18 with another 4 kg lost after the already 4 kg. ‘removed’ in Imola, a diet that should help especially in terms of tire management.

Max Verstappen commented this weekend at the press conference: “Our car is still a little fat and so we don’t have any big news other than a few kilos less. We will see how much Ferrari will improve with these updates, however we are focused on ourselves and on finally living a clean weekend, not like what happened in Miami. We all know the track perfectly due to the numerous tests carried out at Montmelò, I expect another very close battle “.

Sergio Perez was of the same opinion: “Ferrari will certainly improve its performance, we will see by how much and then we will try to react and continue to push with development. The season is very long. In Miami, unfortunately, the technical problem that took away my top speed prevented me from getting on the podium, I had to risk the attack on Sainz in Turn-1 in the only mini opportunity that presented itself to me, but the attack is not successful “.

Verstappen is rather skeptical about the chances of experiencing a race with more overtaking in Barcelona thanks to the 2022 cars: “I don’t think it will be that easy to overtake here and therefore the Qualification and the strategy will be very important in determining the final result of the race “.