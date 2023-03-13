The Sampdoria coach commented bitterly on the episode that led to a 3-2 draw in favor of Juventus. And on Vlahovic words with honey…

Bitterness mixed with anger. This is Dejan Stankovic’s feeling after the knockout at Juve. An excellent Sampdoria wasn’t enough to snatch at least one point and the Serbian coach underlines this: “We had an excellent match, the lads were good at recovering a game that could have taken a very different turn. With a little precision we could have even gone ahead. In the second half we dropped, then with the substitutions I tried to change something but there was a mistake by the referee.”

The key to the match, according to Stankovic, lies entirely in the 3-2 episode. “The handball? You can see that it’s a clear arm, I’ll stop here. There was a similar episode in Empoli too. The situation was very clear, I trusted the referee and went ahead, but guys… come on. Up to a certain point it is accepted, but I don’t want to be considered stupid”. See also What happened to Arthur and Zakaria? Juve loans already at risk for January

ABOUT VLAHOVIC — At the end of the match, the embrace with compatriot Vlahovic did not go unnoticed: “We spoke to Dusan as father to son: he is a top striker and must keep himself at the top. He must not throw himself down, he will unlock himself. This is a moment no”.

March 12, 2023

