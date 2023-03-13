In an interview for the prestigious GQ magazine, the defender of Tuzos del Pachuca , Kevin Alvarez of Liga MX, confessed that he is focused on making the leap to European soccer, fulfilling one of his biggest dreams as a professional.

“I know that I am not that big, but I also know that it is fair to go to Europe. After the age of 25 they no longer look for you there. They go for people from 19 to 21 years old, that is seen and felt. I’m in a club that helps you get out and they’re good at it, (Hirving) ‘Chucky’ Lozano is an example of how it can be done. So 2023 must be the year to take that step,” he commented.

Álvarez said it well, since Hirving “Chucky” Lozano was the last great export of the Tuzos, signing in 2017 with the PSV Eindhoven of the Eredivisie of the Netherlands, where he was until 2019, and then sign for the napoli of Serie A in Italy, where it currently remains.

For now, the young man Colima 1.76 meters tall and 24 years old, he assures that it doesn’t matter to him which league or team he reaches, as long as he emigrates to the ‘old continent’ and can begin his adaptation to a higher level of demand.

“My next step is just to go to Europe, to any league. Later, the second movement would come, which is the adaptation and the demonstration that you deserve a place there and that you deserve an opportunity in another bigger team. The maximum dream would be the English league and the Spanish league, which is where I would like to be; but today I can go to any team as a formative step, I’m not fighting with that”, added the element of Pachuca.

Currently, Kevin Álvarez can boast of having already been a World Cup player, having competed in 2 games with the Mexican National Team in the Qatar World Cup 2022and being one of the young people who aims to be a benchmark for the national team in the following years, and for the 2026 World Cup, which will be in Mexico, the United States and Canada, so the 3 countries are already classified.