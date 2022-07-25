THE Funko Pop are always ready to increase in number, with new models that are announced from time to time in order to improve a lineup that is already particularly extensive in many areas, and this time we speak specifically of the three Spider-Man and Doc Ock.

Everything has already been unveiled during the San Diego Comic-Con, as detailed on the pages of The Directduring which the new models were made official, albeit unfortunately as officially announced unfortunately we are not yet in front of a release date of any kind as regards the puppets in question.

You can admire the Funko Pop of the three Spider-Man and that of Dock Ock on the right in the photo you find below:

Certainly well-differentiated models, which highlight some of the differences between the heroes played by Maguire, Garfield and Holland, who in the last 20 years have been able to thrill fans, and now they are also among the most prominent characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At this point, all that remains is to wait to find out the release date of the three Funko Pops of Spider-Man and Doc Ock.