Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Western politicians for their rhetoric against Russian leader Vladimir Putin and expressed the opinion that such behavior is not befitting politics. Erdogan made such a statement on July 25 on the air of the TV channel TRT Haber.

“You know the attitude of Western politicians towards Putin. This is not befitting politics. What attitude you show towards him is what you will get,” the Turkish leader said.

On April 5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized and called unacceptable the words of US President Joe Biden, who made insulting statements about the Russian president during a speech in Warsaw on March 26. Peskov also stressed the contradictory position of Washington, which allows itself to accuse Russia without sufficient grounds. In connection with Biden’s negative statements about Putin, a note of protest was handed to US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on March 21.

World leaders did not support Biden and were critical of his anti-Russian rhetoric, warning the American president against a dangerous confrontation with Moscow.

In particular, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Jacek Czaputowicz, said on March 28 that Biden, in his words, essentially declared a new cold war. Biden’s accusations against the Russian president can be regarded as a desire to break off contacts with the Russian side in order to isolate it, he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed on March 27 that he himself “would never use” such words. He called on Western politicians to refrain from insulting the Russian president, as well as from actions that would escalate the conflict in Ukraine.