The Cathedral of Valencia will celebrate this Monday a mass for the dead of the DANA, which hit the province on October 29. Kings Felipe VI and Letizia will attend the funeral; the first vice president of the Government, María Jesús Montero; the ministers of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres, and of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant; and the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé. A space will also be made available for 400 direct relatives of the deceased.

The event will also have the presence of the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón; the leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo; and several regional presidents. Among them, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; that of Catalonia, Salvador Illa; that of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno; that of Aragon, Jorge Azcón; and that of Murcia, Fernando López Miras. The president of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens, had planned to attend but is attending to the Andratx forest fire.

The mayors of the 70 affected municipalities They have also been invited, many of whom have confirmed their attendance at the ceremony. The mass, organized by the Archbishopric of Valencia in memory of the 222 who died in the floods, will be officiated by Archbishop Enrique Benavent and will start at 7:00 p.m..

After criticism from family members who claimed that they had not been invited to this mass, the Archdiocese of Valencia has set up a bus service so that those affected who do not have a vehicle or public transportation to travel to the capital can attend. The buses will depart from the municipalities of Alaquàs, Aldaia, Torrent, Picanya, Paiporta, Albal, Catarroja, Alfafar, Benetússer, Sedaví, Massanassa, Beniparrell and Llocnou de la Corona, and a telephone has been set up so that family members can request your accreditationwhich you can also request in your parishes.

Sources from the Archbishopric of Valencia have indicated that 400 relatives of the victims have confirmed their attendance and the preferential space in the central nave of the cathedral has been reserved for them. Families will be able to access this area from 5:00 p.m.. The rest of the people who wish to attend the mass will be able to access the interior of the cathedral from 6:00 p.m., where the authorities will be located in the right side nave, which overlooks the Plaza de l’Almoina.





In the cathedral pews there is room for 700 peoplealthough chairs could be placed on the sides depending on what the security services allow, while the interior screens of the SEO will be turned on to be able to follow the ceremony. The image of the pilgrim Virgin of the Forsaken has been moved to the cathedralwhere it has been placed in the presbytery and in addition to the black crepe that it had worn since the tragedy, the purple cloak has been placed on it, which is used as a sign of mourning in times of catastrophe.