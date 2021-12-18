It has been 11 years since the story of Edward Y Alphonse elric came to an end in Fullmetal alchemist. Even though we’ve been without them for so long, this series remains a fan favorite. There were even a lot of people who got excited when they thought it might have a comeback of sorts to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Although we will not have a new manga or anime of Fullmetal alchemist, the beloved work of Hiromu Arakawa will return to the world of video games. Some time ago it was announced that a new title was being prepared based on the search for the brothers Elric by the philosopher’s stone. Now we have the first trailer for this one, although perhaps you shouldn’t get excited.

Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile presents its first trailer and details

Square enix released a first advance and a official website of his new video game, Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile, which will hit cell phones next year. Although there is still some time for its departure, it was reported that pre-registration to try it will be open from December 17. Once they reach a certain number of registrations, those who signed up will receive some rewards within the title.

From what we can see in the trailer, the new game of Fullmetal alchemist It will be based on the story of the manga and its second anime, Brotherhood, which was a more faithful adaptation. The graphics will use a form of cel-shade to give it the cartoonish visual style. The truth is that it looks very good, even for a cell phone.

In terms of gameplay, it seems that it will be a kind of beat-em up like several of the past titles in the series. Perhaps we will have to wait for next advances to know what news or improvements have been added by its developers. At the moment it seems that it will be a retelling of the entire history of Fullmetal alchemist and maybe we will have control of other characters.

Although you may already be getting excited about Fullmetal Alchemist MobileWe regret to tell you that registration is only open for Japan at the moment. They also have not disclosed information about a launch outside the land of the rising sun. Hopefully in time Square enix be encouraged to bring it around these parts, since the brothers Elric they have a huge following in this part of the world. Would you like to play it?

