Clarify the facts

2021 will be a year very present in memory txuri-urdin Y grogueta. One of those that never quite end. After long waits, the glory has come. In the case of Real Sociedad, in the form of the King’s Cup; in that of Villarreal, of the Europa League. In the first, after 34 years and the postponement due to COVID; in the second, inaugurating the La Cerámica trophy room. Whatever happens this afternoon none of that is going to change and the year is for note, but …

After starting the league like a cyclone, the locals have four defeats in a row; those of Emery, on the other hand, far from the desired positions, are in their particular process of escalation … The latest results are the spitting image of those on display. La Real fell by four goals to zero at Benito Villamarín, being one of the most painful defeats of the campaign, both for the sensations and for its impact on the table. Villarreal, on the other hand, comes from beating Rayo Vallecano at home, in a virtually direct duel.

Today, for visitors, history repeats itself. Despite their situation in the league, Villarreal feels that Real is a “partner” of goals. Emery himself highlighted it at a press conference, but thatis not sufficient: today’s resultIn this sense, it will clarify the facts. At least momentarily.

With the victory, Emery’s men would grab another opponent from the jersey and they would leave the track clear to advance (On Tuesday, against Alavés, they will recover the game that they have postponed); those of Alguacil, with a punch on the table, would end their losing streak and make it clear that, right now, the table shows what there is. Without forgetting, yes, we are still in 2021. What a year. / Photo: Twitter @RealSociedad