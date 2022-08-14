Despite the defeat against AZ (2-3) it was a bit like Spartan Vito van Crooij’s day. And that of Koos Waslander.

Forty years ago, one day in March 1982, Waslander beat PEC Zwolle goalkeeper Bert van Geffen on behalf of NAC. The now 65-year-old Waslander needed just eight seconds for this. Images of that goal cannot be found on YouTube; there is even a story that the recordings of the goal of ‘Rooie Koos’ were once accidentally deleted from the image archives.