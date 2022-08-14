Square Enix London Mobile and Navigator Games presented Avatar Generationsa Free-to-play RPG for mobile devices iOS and Android. The soft launch in Canada, Denmark, South Africa and Switzerland will begin by the end of August and will subsequently arrive in other countries in the coming months.

Avatar Generations is inspired by Nickelodeon’s animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, known in Italy as Avatar: The Legend of Aang. In the game it will be possible to form a party with the main characters of the series, such as Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Suki and Zuko, in an adventure that will lead players to travel between the four nations of Water, Earth, Fire. and Air. TO this address you can reach the official page of the Android version.

The game features turn-based combat with the player being able to control a party with four characters. It will be possible to customize your team by upgrading equipment and skills or by recruiting new members, let’s suppose with gacha mechanics considering that we are talking about a free-to-play. Avatar Generations will also be supported after launch with new content and stories from previous and future Avatars, such as Korra, Roku and Kiyoshi that have already been confirmed.

It so happens that just a few hours ago the Japanese division of Amazon accidentally unveiled another game based on Avatar: The Legend of Aang, Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance.

The details on the title are still shrouded in mystery, but it should be untied from the Square Enix London Mobile title, as it is in development for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch and will be released by GameMill Entertainment.