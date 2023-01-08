Brunella Horna Y Richard Acuna they said the expected ‘yes’ on January 7th in a sumptuous ceremony that took place in the district of La Molina. Months ago, the host of “América Hoy” surprised her colleagues from the entertainment magazine by revealing that she would distribute aguadito in the early morning of her wedding because, in her native Chiclayo, the dish is eaten at is now. However, they doubted her word.

However, to the surprise of locals and strangers, the ‘Baby Brune’ kept its promise. Within her buffet, Brunella included an aguadito for those guests who stayed at the celebration until the wee hours of the morning. This was announced by the Instarándula portal on the morning of this Sunday the 8th. Buenaaaa, Brunella, you shined with this ”, wrote the journalist Samuel Suárez.