The Rossoneri escape with Kalulu and Pobega, but Ibanez and the Englishman favor Spalletti’s escape in the second half

At San Siro, under the pouring rain, great emotions also rained down: in the recovery Abraham hooked Milan on a draw and made the five thousand away Roma players happy. Much less the other seventy thousand who had filled the San Siro, with Rossoneri colours. The final emotion comes almost unexpectedly: hosts in control and almost certain to have added another three precious points in the standings. Milan are used to comebacks, much less to suffer them. After the postponement, the distances at the top increase: while the Rossoneri were traveling towards the stadium, Napoli beat Sampdoria at Marassi, thus bringing themselves more than 7 from the Rossoneri (and after the San Siro match, becoming winter champions). Pioli relaunches the same eleven from Salerno, the first away success of the year: by choice and by necessity, given that the infirmary continues to be busy. Rome is also with the announced formation: trident with Zaniolo, Dybala and Abraham. See also New Year's violence Rome, "Rape? No, she was stunned and could not say no"

KALULU GOAL — The first notes on the scoresheet are two yellow cards in 10′: Celik and Mancini, a clue for what the whole match will be like. Never fluid, constantly interrupted by referee Massa’s whistles: lots of fouls, lots of yellow cards. As usual here it’s Leao who tries to break the game with speedy personal actions; or Diaz, confirmed on 10, who tries from outside the area. A match like this could only be unlocked on set piece: in the half hour on the corner taken by Tonali, Kalulu’s head comes out in the fray, free from Ibanez’s marking, for the Rossoneri advantage. From there, Milan controlled with more mastery, even if at the end of the half it was Zalewski’s conclusion that ended up in the news.

WISH ABRAHAM — The second half has the merit of being immediately more alive, even if the greatest merit goes to Milan (looking for a double), more than Roma, which still lacks quality. The first chance is for Theo Hernandez from distance, in which Rui Patricio’s intervention is not necessary. Who is instead engaged immediately afterwards by Giroud in elevation: for Milan’s number 9 it is the first attempt of the match. Matic and Tahirovic (for Cristante and Zaniolo) are Foti’s first cards (on the bench in place of the suspended Mourinho). Even if Pioli’s bench will be the first to be decisive: the following change, Pobega for Diaz, will soon lead to the Rossoneri’s doubling. Action started by Vranckx (another substitute), continued by Leao and finished by Pobega: precise placement that is worth 2 to 0. The count of yellow cards also continues, to which, among others, Tonali and Ibanez are added, disqualified until next time. Roma lights up late, but in time: three minutes from the end, Ibanez’s goal (header from Pellegrini’s corner) starts the hoped-for comeback. Which materializes in full recovery: on a free kick (Pellegrini again) Tatarusanu rejects Matic’s header, but Abraham takes advantage of it a stone’s throw from the goal. In terms of the Scudetto race, only Juve makes happy in addition to Napoli. See also MotoGP | Aleix: "Tough with Aprilia? We're not at Ducati level"

January 8, 2023 (change January 8, 2023 | 23:30)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Rome #crazy #comeback #final #Abraham #takes #Milan #Naples #winter #champion