Girl drowned in Chihuahua dam; her stepfather tried to rescue her and she disappeared

FGR of Mexico extradites “El Chelelo”, former leader of the Gulf Cartel, to the US

They find a couple dead and a woman unconscious in a motel room in Ciudad Juárez

Seven injured in frontal collision on the Rioverde-Rayón highway, SLP

Nuevo León.- The Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office has compiled compelling evidence in a investigation with a gender approach, during a Hearing of Judgment.

As a result, Jose Joaquin “N” has been condemned to 30 years in prison by attempted femicide and family violence against his victim.





The events occurred in June 2022 in a residence in Apodaca, Nuevo Leonwhere José Joaquín “N” attacked the victim with the intention of ending his life.

The judge, backed by the solid evidence presented by the prosecutionhas decided to impose the imprisonment and has ordered that the defendant also compensate the victim as part of his sentence.

#femicide #find #fared