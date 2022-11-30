To counter the expensive fuel and give breath to the Italians in March was decided on temporary cut in excise duties on petrol and diesel valid until 31 December 2022. In the last month of validity, this measure undergoes adjustments with the discount that it went from 30.5 cents/litre (25 cents + VAT) to 18.3 cents (15 cents + VAT). The measure for the state coffers cost approx 5 billion euros.

Gasoline excise cut until

The excise duty cut on petrol and diesel remains in effect until December 31st 2022but in the last month of validity the size of the government discount will be 18.3 cents. From the decree law on Maneuver 2023the remodulation of the cut of excise duties emerges.

Petrol and diesel could once again cost over 2 euros per litre

From 1 to 31 December 2022, the excise duty on petrol rises from 478.40 euros per 1,000 liters to 578.40 euros with the increment at the pump being 10 cents a litre. The excise duty on diesel instead it goes up from 367.40 euros per 1,000 liters to 467.40 euros, always with an increase of 10 cents per litre. Finally, for LPG, value passes from 182.61 euros per 1,000 liters to 216.67.

Increased petrol and diesel prices

In practical terms, the excise cut of 18.5 cents from December 1, 2022 reports i fuel prices near the threshold of 2 euros per litreespecially as regards the quotation of the diesel. Gasoline, on the other hand, should cost approx 1.9 euros per litre, while the price of LPG rises by 2.3 cents per litre. The full therefore should cost approx 5 euros more. Without a further government decree, the measure will lapse in January 2023, with fuels that will increase by more 18.33 cents a litre.

Rising fuel prices, what are the real causes? The newsauto investigation.

With the reduction of the cut in excise duties for motorists, difficult months are ahead, as already predicted by Codacons which in a note explains: “the reduction in the cut in excise duties will cause an immediate rise in the prices of petrol and diesel at the pump of 12.2 cents per liter and greater spending equal to +6.1 euros per full house, +146 euros per year per family assuming two full monthly of fuel, an account that rises with the increase in the use of the car by citizens”.

Dear fuel, why?

In any case, one is in place on fuels strong speculation Why oil prices have returned to pre-war 2021 levels in Ukrainei.e. approx 90 dollars a barrel. But then the average prices of petrol and diesel in self-service mode were just over 1,500 euros per litrewhile now they cost 2 euros per litre.

The cut on excise duties reported for a short time i distributor prices under the threshold of 2 euros per litrebut with growing international tensions and the announced Russian oil embargopetrol and diesel are stationed near the threshold 2 euros per litre.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Updated petrol, diesel, methane and LPG prices

👉 Fuel excise duties, real price of petrol and diesel

👉 How to save on fuel

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK