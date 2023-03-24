The fruit are an important source of nutrients and antioxidants that are essential for maintaining good overall health.

Although there is no conclusive scientific evidence to support the cconsumption of specific fruits to increase the levels of platelets in the bloodthere are some fruits that can be beneficial to maintain good health and improve platelet production.

According to nutrition experts, some fruits that are rich in antioxidants and nutrients important for overall health may be beneficial for maintain healthy levels of platelets in the blood.

citrus fruitslike oranges, lemons, grapefruit, and tangerines, are an excellent source of vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage and improve iron absorption.

Good iron absorption is important for platelet production, as iron is a key component of the hemoglobinthe oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells.

Additionally, citrus fruits also contain other essential nutrients such as folic acid, which may also be beneficial in maintaining healthy platelet levels.

Fruits to increase platelets

Oranges: Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage and improves iron absorption, which may be beneficial for platelet production.

Kiwi: Kiwi is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K and folic acid, which are important for the production of platelets.

Blueberries: Blueberries are high in antioxidants and vitamin C, which can help support a healthy immune system and improve platelet production.

Strawberries: Strawberries are rich in vitamin C, folate, and other nutrients that can help support a healthy immune system and improve platelet production.

Pomegranate: Pomegranate is rich in antioxidants and other nutrients that can help support a healthy immune system and improve platelet production.

There are other foods that, on the contrary, decrease the number of platelets, such as pineapple, since it has high levels of bromelain, a characteristic enzyme of this fruit.

Likewise, onion and garlic contain allicin, a compound that oxidizes and breaks blood cells. It is not recommended to consume them if you suspect that you have low levels of platelets.

It is important to remember that while certain foods may be beneficial to overall health, they are always the advice of a healthcare professional should be sought to treat any medical problems, including low blood platelet levels.