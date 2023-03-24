In today’s day LEGO and 2K Gamesthe publisher of games such as NBA 2K and Borderlands, have announced that they have entered into a agreement which spans multiple games. LEGO 2K Drivethe arcade racing game presented today, is therefore only the first of several new experiences that will arise from this collaboration.

The surprise effect of this announcement was somewhat spoiled by the various leaks of recent days, but now that we can tell you that we have played LEGO 2K Drive, we can also tell you how this game is only the tip of the iceberg of this collaboration. Mark Pierce, Executive Producer of Visual Concepts South, told us that a deal has been made between the two companies for “multiple games”. “The basis of the agreement is simple,” Pierce said, “we bring our studios and proven ability to develop and manage triple-A productions, they have shared the power of the LEGO brand”.

LEGO 2K Drive, therefore, will be the first in a series of games that, moreover, could arrive much earlier than expected. “The marketing department decided it was more effective to announce the game and launch it now […]but actually LEGO 2K Drive is been in the works for over 5 years“. This could mean that the other games are also at an advanced stage of development and should “simply” be announced and launched.

Given the nature of the two companies, one could think of some sports game with LEGO men (a LEGO NBA 2K would be a kind of dream) or crazy cross-overs between licenses such as Bioshock and Borderlands and Danish bricks.

A scenery of LEGO 2K Drive

What is certain for now is the arrival of LEGO 2K Drive next May 19 on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. At this address you can find the launch trailer and the first images of the game.