Last weekend a new edition of the D23 expo was held, in which news of everything that is coming in terms of films from the world of Disneyincluding a new look at Moana 2the confirmation of the fifth film of Toy Story and up to a third of The Incredibles surprised the audience. Meanwhile, one of the mouse’s key franchises could not be missing, Frozenwhich has suffered from a delay in the long-awaited third animated production.

For some time now it has been said that the third film would be arriving in 2026but it seems that things have changed plans, since within the framework of the expo it was confirmed that they had changed the premiere to 2027and it was not the only project that was moved to that year. This also happened with Toy Story 5which was scheduled for 2025 and now he’s going to the 2026which leaves Elio and Zootopia 2 like the tapes that will arrive in the coming months.

Likewise, the producer Jennifer Lee He has commented that the third film is not the last we will have of the saga, since they are preparing the fourth installment, because he basically told us that the third one will leave us with some questions, and that means that we will need one more to close the whole story. Of course, the release date is not confirmed, but if you do the math, it is possible to see it until 2031 or similar.

Here is the description of the franchise:

The Frozen saga refers to the series of films, short films, and spin-offs created by Disney, centered on the world and characters of the 2013 animated film.

The Frozen series has been a cultural and commercial phenomenon, especially among children, with a wide range of spin-off products, including toys, clothing, books and theme parks. The music, in particular “Let It Go,” has become a popular anthem, and the characters of Anna and Elsa are now icons in pop culture. It is known for its messages about sisterly love, self-acceptance, and the importance of family. The series is also notable for subverting some of the traditional Disney princess tropes, with strong female characters and narratives that emphasize independence and personal worth.

Remember that both movies and specials are available on Disney+.

Via: Deadline