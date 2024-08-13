Jimenez.- Angel Alejandro Garcia Espino, 24, originally from Ciudad Juarez, disappeared in Jimenez more than a week ago. The State Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation to determine his whereabouts.

Angel Alejandro, 29 years old, is 1.70 meters tall, weighs 70 kilos and is of thin build. He has a dark complexion, short black hair, light brown, large, slanted eyes. His face is oval, with a straight, medium-sized nose and a mouth of average size. As a distinctive feature, he has a tattoo on his left arm in the shape of a heartbeat with the letter “N.”

On the day he disappeared, Ángel Alejandro was wearing a yellow sweatshirt, blue jeans, a navy blue cap with a gold logo, and white tennis shoes.

The last time he was seen was in Ciudad Jiménez and since then, all contact with him has been lost. His loved ones are extremely worried and are asking the community to help provide any information that may help locate him.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact 089, 911 or directly call the Prosecutor’s Office: 52 3 93 00 and 52 3 95 00, extension 78606.