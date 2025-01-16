Fashions directly affect what we eat and, of course, our way of preparing food. There are times when some begin to make their own homemade breadothers that add a new appliance such as the dear airfryer and, on this occasion, others deny what many considered a great over-effort. And preparing homemade butter, seasoning it with our favorite spices, is not as complicated as we imagined.

In Spain, when cooking, oil is undoubtedly used instead of butter to grease the pans, but who can say no to a good toast with butter? We leave the debate about whether it should contain salt or sugar for another day.

This technique has become popular in Ireland, where there are workshops that teach classes to learn how to make butter at home and in a very short time. This way you can control the exact amount of salt or spice it to taste and to do this you will only need to choose a quality whipping creamthis will determine the result of the product, and some electric rods, although it is done much faster with a kitchen robot.

Furthermore, once the butter is made, it can be used to accompany breakfasts, to make desserts or even sauces.

With the cream in the blender glassit is advisable to use extra fat, we will start assembling it. Once it is assembled, it will continue to beat for approximately 10 minutes. At that moment you will see that They completely separate the whey from the milk and butter.

Once separated, the work to refine the butter begins. We put it on a strainer and begin to knead it to finish eliminating the remains of the milk. It is best to use wooden paddles to shape it and finish integrating it completely.

Place the butter in a bowl with cold water. Knead with a spatula or your hands to remove excess whey. Change the water several times until it is clear.

It’s time to correct the flavor and customize it to taste. Add a pinch of salt or if you wish you can add aromatic herbs, chopped garlic, honey or spices to give it a unique touch.

Finally, shape the butter with your hands or a mold, and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Put something heavy to act as pressure and leave it with a more compact texture. This butter will last you fresh 1 to 2 weeksbut it will probably end sooner.