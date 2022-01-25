The farmers of the Vega Alta are confident that the rains forecast for this week will stop the damage caused by sub-zero temperatures
The moderate frosts that the north of the Region suffered during the past week are beginning to show their face. The agricultural organizations have already made a first evaluation and estimate that the production of extra-early fruit, especially in the Vega Alta, could fall by 7% in the next campaign, the Union of Small Farmers (UPA) advanced yesterday.
