Pedro Sánchez García and Antonio Moreno show the flowers of the crops, yesterday in Cieza. / C. KNIGHT

The moderate frosts that the north of the Region suffered during the past week are beginning to show their face. The agricultural organizations have already made a first evaluation and estimate that the production of extra-early fruit, especially in the Vega Alta, could fall by 7% in the next campaign, the Union of Small Farmers (UPA) advanced yesterday.