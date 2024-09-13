11 bit studios has released Frostpunk 2’s intro sequence And a trailer with eleven facts about the gamewhich as we know will be available in a few days: the release date is set for September 20 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Frostpunk 2’s cinematic introduction features an elderly, wheelchair-bound man mulling over how he led the city and its inhabitants through an utterly hopeless time, making sure people could survive even though the world around was completely dead.

But now that same city has expressed a clear need to expand and growas has always happened in human history, and this translates into increased needs, unforeseen problems, misunderstandings and conflicts between citizens, opposing factions and more.

Outside the borders there are many things to discover and exploreand we will do just that in Frostpunk 2, eventually building settlements and colonies within a substantial narrative single player mode or within alternative modes, also with support for mods.