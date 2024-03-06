This War of Mine developer 11 bit studios has at last unthawed a launch date for Frostpunk 2. The chilly society survival sequel will launch for PC on 25th July.

As previously announced, Frostpunk 2 will also launch straight into PC Games Pass. There's no further news on the console version today, although that will launch on Xbox Game Pass when it arrives.

Once again, you'll be tasked with building a city to survive the elements and balance the various threats your small civilization faces, now set 30 years after the original game.



Frostpunk 2 | Date Reveal Trailer





Frostpunk 2 release date reveal trailer.

We've been looking forward to Frostpunk 2 for some time, and our Bertie took a look at how it was shaping up – and what differences it holds from the first. Weather is no longer the primary threat in Frostpunk 2, he wrote last year. Now, it's people.

“You'll spend your time worrying about a storm of a different kind,” Bertie wrote. “A people-shaped storm, a societal storm. And if you fail to manage that properly, it will end you.

“Frostpunk 2 is more political because of it, which I know sounds like a bold statement given that Frostpunk 1 was entirely about how far you'd go – politically speaking – to save a colony from extreme cold. Would you enact brutal dictatorial powers for what you perceived to be the greater good? That was the whole premise of the game. But this time, though, the politics are more detailed and life-like.”

The announcement of Frostpunk 2's release date came tonight during the Xbox Partner Preview livestream. Frostpunk 2 was also one of our most anticipated games for 2024.