Awards | Arja Paananen was awarded as journalist of the year – The major journalist award was handed out today

The awards were given in four categories, which were Journalist of the Year, Story of the Year, Regional Story of the Year and Innovator of the Year. There were three candidates in each category.

On Wednesday Finland's most significant annual recognition for journalists, the Grand Journalist Award, was awarded.

The awards were given in four categories, which were Journalist of the Year, Story of the Year, Regional Story of the Year and Innovator of the Year. There were three candidates in each category.

Acting as presenters of the award gala Annika Damström and Jussi-Pekka Rantanenand the awards were handed out by Yle Uutisten's editor-in-chief Jouko Jokinen and editor-in-chief of Maaseudun Tulevaisuus and chairman of the association of editors-in-chief Jouni Kemppainen.

The editorial manager of Yleisradio's news and current affairs operations, acting as the chairman of the award committee Minna Asikainen said that there were more than 2,500 award proposals. Among them, the topic of Russia stood out.

First the Regional Story of the Year category award was given, which was won by Maaseudun Tulevaisuus magazine Joonas Immonen. The case dealt with how municipalities openly share sensitive information on the Internet about preparing for various emergency situations.

In his speech, Immonen thanked the jury and said that the award was a great honor for him because the standard of Finnish journalism is extremely high. He praised his team, with whom he worked on the story.

The Svenska Yle Österbotten editorial team also competed in the category Moa Mattfolk with his story about the inappropriate behavior of a gynecologist from St. Petersburg, and the Kaleva magazine Antti Pasanen and Silja Aitoaho we are talking about the forced relocation of Ukrainian refugees in Oulu.

Next moved to the Innovator of the Year category. They got the prize Johannes Kantelinen and Petteri Ryynänen About the reforms of MTV's studio and visual appearance.

They emphasized that they had a large team of creators behind them, and thanked, among other things, their colleagues and predecessors, with whom they implemented the studio renovation project.

The head of women's media at A-lehti were also nominated Mari Paalosalo-Jussinmäki The rapid rise of eeva.fi to a respected digital media and the developers of Tekniikan Maailma's artificial intelligence application TM Tuuma Heikki Manninen and Sami Rainisto.

A year as a story, the People of Lapland was awarded Niina Lavian series of stories about the treatment of seasonal workers in the tourism industry in Lapland.

In addition, two articles from different working groups of Yle were nominated in the category. One of them was Kirsi Karppinen, Ada-Maaria Hyvärinen, Niko Salakan, Joel Kanervan and Asmo Raimoahon by the Depressing app story about Tiktok's harmful content related to dieting and mental health issues for teenagers.

The other one was Hanna Terävän, Ulla Malminen, By Henri Forss, Ilkka Kemppinen and by Mårten Lampén The Koulukone story, which tells about Finnish schools in a concrete and touching way.

Last the Journalist of the Year award was also given. Ilta-Sanom's Russia journalist won the award Arja Paananen.

In his acceptance speech, Paananen hoped that journalists in Finland would continue to specialize in reporting on Russia. He thanked his predecessors at Ilta-Sanom.

“I believe that one day this darkness will end [Venäjällä] gives way. I would like to be in the news about it,” Paananen said in his speech.

In addition, Yle's Moscow correspondent was nominated in the Journalist of the Year category Heikki Heiskanen and Helsingin Sanomat's music and culture editor and foreign reporter Vesa Sirén.

In 2024 Yle was responsible for organizing the competition. Yle showed the award ceremony live from 19:30. Yleisradio's editorial manager of news and current affairs, Minna Asikainen, is the chairman of the award committee, which consists of the editors-in-chief of various media and a university lecturer at the University of Helsinki.

The competition aims to support and promote good journalism and strengthen the social position of responsible Finnish media.