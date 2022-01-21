The Ciociari, with their third consecutive success (it is the first time this season), confirm the great performance outside the Stirpe. Iachini no longer finds continuity: ducals farther and farther away from the playoff area

Cicerelli is the ace in the hole of Frosinone di Grosso, the wild card drawn in the second half to puncture Buffon and take the third consecutive success. Parma stops at Vazquez’s crossbar in the second half and returns to lick their wounds, while the Lazio temporarily overtake Monza reaching Lecce in fifth place: the advance of the 20th matchday of Serie B ends 0-1.

Gigi is there – An all yellow and blue match between two teams in a phase of recovery in terms of results must deal with the usual absences that this historical period requires. On the pitch, however, the points at stake are always the same and the caliber of the two teams is not indifferent. A name is enough, for example, that of Gianluigi Buffon. At first fought but not exactly spectacular, the 2006 world champion is called into question on the two main occasions of the 45 minutes, both therefore created by Frosinone. First it is Alessio Zerbin, the man of two goals, to test the reactivity of the goalkeeper and to see his shot from the edge deflected in a corner kick. Towards the end of the fraction it is instead Luca Garritano, diving with his head, to try it at the invitation of Camillo Ciano: another parade. On the other side, there is the usual Federico Gatti who interrupts Parma’s offensive proposals. See also Super Mario: Odyssey 2 is coming and a new sports-themed game?

BIG SHOT – The second half begins if possible with an even softer pace, but Fabio Grosso fishes the Friday night joker from the bench in the second half. It is Emanuele Cicerelli, who takes advantage of a once again loose marking and frees his right foot from the edge of the area: this time Buffon can’t get there and Frosinone takes the lead. The Emilian reaction is entrusted to the talent of Franco Vazquez, who frees himself just outside the area a quarter of an hour from the end and releases a great shot against the crossbar. After the bogeyman of an immediate play-off, the guests return to lead the game, but in the 87th minute a shot by Roberto Inglese touches Federico Ravaglia’s post: a signal that the guard should not be lowered. It doesn’t happen anymore: at Ennio Tardini Parma have won only two times this season, the last one on November 1st against Vicenza. See also Benevento never stops: he also beats Monza (3-1) and is second

January 21, 2022 (change January 21, 2022 | 22:57)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Frosinone #super #Cicerelli #enters #extends #Parma