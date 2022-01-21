Tulum, Quintana Roo- Tulum, the city on the Caribbean coast of Mexico, received in recent days the arrival of the prestigious Bru Luccas, a fitness model from Brazil who arrived with her work team to make a pleasant photo session on the beaches. On the shores of the sea, his glimpse gave off a light full of strength that magnetized those present as well as the Mexicans who noticed his arrival during the balcony of one of the hotels, as well as in the surroundings of the place.

Bruna decided to arrive quietly in our country. Since he traveled to the Mexican Republic on September 15 to be part of the 211th anniversary of the beginning of independence, he affirmed that his love for Mexico increased in his heart. In this week of January he returned to his second home and everyone opened the doors for him so that that admirable and perfect smile would dazzle all night. After 9:00 p.m., he reappeared in the arena and this time to fall in love with a cute swimsuit.

Wearing a beach skirt and the back of her Bru Luccas swimsuit, she found herself in front of the bushes, as they served as the background for her first photograph that she posted on her official Instagram account. In your last post that image represents your footer. With the help of the lights of the place, the Brazilian turned her delicate figure so that that curve in her lips would win praise, including her rear of power, which she strengthens in the gym and at home.

Bru Luccas stole the looks thanks to this photo, however, it was not the only one that he made known. Along with his first photograph he added one more and in another direction. She rotated her figure on her left flank, that did not change, but the camera was close to her and in the background there was a sweet pool with a view of the sea. This photo took a few minutes longer because Bruna had to climb steps to be at a height from the beach. The wait was completely worth it.

All his followers were left with a square eye. Tulum is the place that Bruna would like to know for the rest of her life. He describes this place as his “sweet love” and as long as he can be there he will experience its luxurious attractions. Later, he will be in charge of presenting his best moments during the day and at night. This pair of photographs have an average of 3.1 million likes and an outstanding number of 1,992 phrases that make the South American model fall in love.

