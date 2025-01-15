The cameras of Sevilla FC They collected, as always, all the details and most intimate moments of the match between García Pimienta’s team last Saturday in the Sánchez-Pizjuán with Valencia CF, a duel that ended with a 1-1 draw after Luis Rioja put the Valencians ahead in the 61st minute and in stoppage time Pedrosa established the final tie with a long shot that saved at least one point.

Sevilla’s ‘From Inside’ shows the serious faces of the Nervionenses as soon as they arrive at the stadium, aware of the importance of beating an opponent who arrived at the bottom. Among them is the new signing Rubén Vargas, who would later make his debut in the second half, leaving very good manners and even crashing a ball into the post. Likewise, you can see the spirit in the locker room towards his male teammates. like Peque and the charismatic Saúlwho acts as a motivator: “We have to leave everything there (in the field!” shouts the man from Elche.

Another of the great protagonists is Jesus Navaswho played his first game at the Sánchez-Pizjuán after his retirement. Before the match, the palace received the sponsor’s award for Castore player of the month of December 2024. He followed the match from the box, nervous, biting his nails on occasion… and sitting next to another legend, Monchidirector of operations at Aston Villa, who also did not want to miss the game or the developments of Loïc Badé, a player who is on his agenda.

The match was lived with great tension until the end, until in the 92nd minute Pedrosa was able to save the team from defeat thanks to a whiplash with which all his teammates and the Sánchez-Pizjuán fans vibrated.