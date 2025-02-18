Real Madrid receives Manchester City tomorrow in the return of the Champions Playoff not only focused on overcoming the tie that comes from face by 2-3 of the first leg but in full indignation for the arbitrations he is suffering in the League. Tomorrow the Bernabéu will be a pressure pot more than against the City, (which also because few people are within football that are more detected by Real Madrid than Pep Guardiola), against the Federation and the Technical Committee of Referees and its decisions that the Club Blanco considers it totally biased and adulterating the league.

Carlo Ancelotti has been mired in the most official version of Real Madrid. The Italian did not really want to talk about the referees, but it was prepared because it was obvious that it was going to be the first to have to answer: “I have nothing to say. I have already opined what has happened and is happening. It is quite surprising and I have nothing to add. We are not happy with what has happened against Espanyol, Osasuna and Atlético … three games in which we were harmed and I don’t understand it. ”

The Italian coach made it clear that you do not trust how the VAR is used in Spain: “I am less concerned about arbitration in the Champions games. Speak the statistics. In Europe there is less controversy and less VAR interventions, which intervenes when necessary. In the Champions Paden the best referees in each country and quality is very high. In Spain in our last three games the referees have had very clear mistakes, ”he said.

The var

Football denatures

Then, Ancelotti extended in how little he likes the VAR: “I have doubts about the VAR because I think he has removed too much responsibility for the referee and at the time that happens a slightly dangerous system comes in. The VAR entered to remove obvious and flagrant mistakes, not for interventions that are football. Many times it is judged with an image by removing everything that is the naturalness of football. I do not know how many players agree on these penalties … it is difficult to understand the penalty of Camavinga or that of Tchouaméni. Less intervention gives more responsibility to the referees, who can be wrong, but the VAR does not understand, ”he insisted.

Regarding the red card to Bellingham of Saturday’s game against Osasuna, Ancelotti also bluntly. “I have hope that there is no sanction.” The coach refused to comment on the club’s letter to the Federation complaining about the arbitrations: “I don’t want to talk about that.”

The game

A small advantage, no more

Ancelotti put a surprise face when he was told that Guardiola had said that Madrid had 99 % chances of passing the round: “Really, he does not think about it, but tomorrow I will ask him before the game. We do not think we have 99%. We have a small advantage and we have to take advantage of it. We have to raise the same game as in the first leg because it went well. ”

About the party he commented: “There is a psychological issue because it has passed many times, but it is difficult to fix. You can say that we have no advantage and raise as if we were 0-0 or that we have to go back … but it is nonsense and nobody believes you. What you can change is the attitude of the team and raise the same game as that of a week ago. You can’t forget that there is an advantage, ”he said.

Ancelotti gave some clues about the team. He said that Lucas Vázquez is not there to play and that the right side could be Valverde or Raul Asencio. He announced Rüdiger’s return and there is the doubt of whether Tchouaméni will be central or pivot in the center of the field.

Fede Valverde

“I will never tell a player who doesn’t protest”

Before Ancelotti spoke Fede Valverde, who talked about the expulsion of Bellingham: “I would never tell a player to protest. The players lived the game to a thousand, with hot blood. There are players who live it in a way, others different … What I want is for players to leave their soul inside the field. Jude is a player who always wants to win, he always wants to fight. This time I touch him, as can happen to others. I like your claw. We have to keep together as a team. ”

On the arbitrations, the Uruguayan differentiated himself from the line followed by his club: “I am not who to judge the referee. We are all human and we can be wrong. The referees are also criticized a lot and when they do things well they are not flattered either. All I can do is be available to the team and make, as a captain, the team thinks of us, to work to give the best to this club and that the team wins titles at the end of the year. ”