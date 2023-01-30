Four shots were enough for Atalanta to score three goals against Szczesny, three shots for Monza to score two goals. Allegri wanted a reaction on the field to the penalty, he finds himself having to rebuild the certainties on which he was reborn

It will also be scholastic to detect it, but the data is too strong not to start any reasoning from here: Juventus who had conceded 7 goals in the first 17 days of Serie A, have conceded 10 (ten) in the last three league games. In the league Allegri had only conceded more than one goal twice in five months, now it has happened three times in a row in just over two weeks.

LOST CERTAINTIES — The apology of the short muzzle hadn’t prevented us from seeing the contingencies in the eight games in a row (won) without conceding a goal: they were also daughters of the calendar, of great saves, of opponents’ woodwork, goals canceled by the others for a matter of centimeters (therefore rightly so , but a pardon for defensive errors that had nevertheless occurred). If the series clean sheets told of a more impenetrable rearguard than it really was, beyond episodes that could have gone differently, Juve had still built certainties back there. In two weeks he lost them all. Even in men: not even the best of the rearguard are today free from faults. But of course, how much Locatelli’s work to protect the defense was missing: it is in that area of ​​the pitch, occupied by Paredes, that Machin and Carlos Augusto lit the fuse that led to goals from Ciurria and Mota Carvalho. See also The sensational mistake of Alex Sandro, Sanchez is not wrong: the Inter-Juve film - Video Gazzetta.it

SHOOTS (AND BLOCKS) — Just as the unbeaten period had to be read in filigree, this hat-trick of hailstorms seen against the light also tells something else. Against Napoli, Juventus conceded ten shots on target, conceding five goals. Against Atalanta, the number of shots conceded on target dropped to four, but three ended up on the net. Against Monza there were three shots taken on target, two of which were goals: in more detail, in the first half two shots and two goals. Szczesny’s saves have disappeared, one each in the last two games, decisive first in the winning streak. With the Goddess there was also another attack: Juventus eight shots on target and three goals, against Monza still eight shots on target but… zero goals. Di Gregorio’s notable merits have to do with it and Juve’s lack of bite has to do with it: two shots Di Maria and Rabiot, one each Milik, Soulé, Locatelli and Bremer, the total scored zero goals. See also From the unfinished business with De Ketelaere to the idol De Bruyne, Milan here is Vranckx - Video Gazzetta.it

ON THE CARPET — You sum up and in three games Juve scored one point and conceded ten goals. Like in September, three games in a row without winning. As in September, the third is Monza. Capable of carrying the “2” sign at the Allianz Stadium as in the league it hasn’t happened for 13 games: Allegri’s first home defeat in Serie A this year, you have to go back to last season to find the last time, April 3 against Inter . Five goals against Napoli: first punch. The 15 points from the Federal Court of Appeal: a fan that is worth five. The draw with Atalanta was a reaction: in the light of Monza, one would say more instinctively than structured, but it’s too early to say. But after that awful week, the Lady is knocked out. And to think that Allegri wanted a reaction to the six-point penalty in two games: he only finds one, and with a Juve to get back on their feet. See also Serie A: Roma at -6 from Juventus. Milan and Inter also win

January 30 – 07:42

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#unbeaten #run #goals #games #Juve #fort #punctured #defense