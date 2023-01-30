Saltillo, my city, has always had a reputation as a center of culture. It came to be known as “The Athens of the North”. That name derives in large part from its educational institutions. The school buildings, even some elementary schools, exceed the religious sites in dimension and architectural beauty, with the sole exception of the magnificent and precious cathedral, which seems, like the one in Seville, to have been conceived by madmen, so excessive it was their factory compared to the reduced size of the town when the vast and tall temple was erected.

The visitor is surprised when contemplating the headquarters of educational institutions such as the glorious Ateneo Fuente, the Benemérita y Centenaria Normal School or the prestigious Technological Institute. The fame of my city also comes from its poets, so many that it was said: “In Saltillo the one who is not a poet makes cajeta”. The cajeta is a tasty regional sweet made with quince or perón pulp, the emblematic fruits of the region. That cultural tradition reaches our time.

The current mayor of Saltilla, José María Fraustro Siller, was previously rector of the University, and support for culture is one of his main concerns. He had the idea of ​​recognizing each month someone who has made a significant contribution to Saltillo in the field of the arts. The award, called “Profeta en el tierra de él”, is delivered in the chamber theater of Radio Concierto, my family’s cultural station. We dedicate our programming for the month to the award-winning person, and we disseminate his work. A few days ago Mabel Garza was awarded, who has dedicated her life to theater and the promotion of culture.

Upon receiving the corresponding plaque, he said these words: “If gratitude is the memory of the heart, this morning mine harbors a deep and frank sentiment. This is a beautiful mansion, a living museum of northeastern architecture converted into Radio Concierto, a haven of intimate scores that endows to the daily events of our city of an essential, necessary sound atmosphere. I cannot imagine living in Saltillo without the company of Radio Concierto, perhaps because since I was a child I was fortunate that my mother put in the palm of my hand what has been the leit Motiv of my existence: art and its infinite manifestations.

I understand the creation and praxis of art, in my case theater and literature, a means to decipher the human and thus read the world and read myself when imagining it. ‘There are many wonderful things, but none like man’, wrote Sophocles. For this reason, I want to honor and dedicate this generous recognition to whom I consider to be the cause and origin of my being here today: my beloved mother, María Luisa Blackaller. From now on, the mayor of our beloved city, engineer Fraustro Siller, its director of culture, Leticia Rodarte, and the hosts and soul of this venue, Mr. Armando Fuentes Aguirre and Luly Fuentes de la Peña, are in my heart.

Long live Radio Concert. Long live the theatre. Long live Saltillo!” Those words exalt us, as they come from the lips of someone who adds an exemplary dedication to the tasks of the spirit to her talent and extensive culture. Creator of “La besana”, a place that is a mandatory reference in the intense activity theater of Saltillo, has enriched the city with abundant gifts born from his tireless work and constant dedication. Cities are not made of dead stones, but of living hearts. Mabel Garza’s is one of the warmest and most beautiful of the that beat in Saltillo.

LOOKOUT

By Armando FUENTES AGUIRRE

I will not say the name of this gentleman. I will say, instead, that he was a stutterer. One of his sons was called Pepepedro, as the Civil Registry employee wrote the child’s name on the birth certificate just as the child’s father told him.

Boyfriend of what would later be his wife, he was with her in the mall when he saw a little bird and a little bird that together, lovingly, their little beaks. He told the girl that he would like to be with her that way, but he took so long to tell her, due to her stuttering, that when she turned to look at the birds, her little bird was already on the bow tie. The blushing bride stood up and she left angrily, without him explaining the reason for her sudden disgust.

On another occasion, already married and with grown daughters and sons, he published an ad in the local newspaper: “Whoever returns a lost denture last Saturday in the tolerance zone will be generously rewarded.” And he put his home address and phone number. The teeth appeared, lost in suspicious circumstances, but the daughters screamed to heaven. “Dad, how did you put that in the paper? We would have bought you new teeth.” “Le-le-leave the-dentition,” he replied. “La-la do-tamed.”

I understand that gentleman. At the time when it was a martyrdom to get used to wearing new shoes, there was a phrase that said: “I love you more than my old shoes.”

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

AFA

“. Claudia Sheinbaum attributes the Metro accidents to sabotage.”.

the lady revived

-That seems obvious-

something the president created:

the compló theory.