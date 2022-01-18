Speaking during an event in the southern Turkish coastal city of Antalya, Soylu said that “3,000 security forces and others will be deployed during the event,” in addition to 100 members of the Special Forces unit, 50 bomb detection dogs with their trainers, 50 bomb disposal experts, and others. “.

Soylu added: “In total, about 3,250 of our personnel will work temporarily in Qatar in November and December 2022 for a period of time.

45 days in connection with the World Cup, which is expected to be attended by more than one million fans from around the world. Our personnel will work to establish security.”

Soylu said that Turkey has also trained 677 security personnel from Qatar in 38 different fields, without going into details, and he did not specify the percentage of Turkish security personnel out of the total who will work to secure the major sporting event.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18 this year.