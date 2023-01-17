Also present were the managers of the two formations, the leaders of the Lega Serie A (Casini and De Siervo), the head of the Fifa commercial area, Romy Gai, the former CEO of Rome, Guido Fienga. The stadium will be sold out: few tickets left. And Cristiano Ronaldo…

A gala evening full of great former footballers and VIP guests. It would have been every fan’s dream to be in Riyadh, in the spectacular setting of the old city, where the “EA Sports Supercup Dinner” took place. The location, among illuminated palm trees and Arab decorations, was fabulous; the bachetto based on Arab food, naturally without alcohol.

HOW MANY SAMPLES — Lega Serie A has fielded its Legends squad made up of Francesco Totti, Demetrio Albertini, Vincent Candela, Ivan Ramiro Cordoba, Luigi Di Biagio, Dario Marcolin, Alessandro Matri, Nicola Ventola and Gianluca Zambrotta. As ambassadors desired by the two clubs there were, for Inter, Marco Materazzi, Walter Zenga and Fabio Galante; for Milan the honorary vice president Franco Baresi and Daniele Massaro. And then the managers: Inter was practically complete with the president Steven Zhang, the CEOs Beppe Marotta and Alessandro Antonello, the vice president Javier Zanetti as well as the head of the revenue area Luca Danovaro and the director of communication, Matteo Pedinotti; for AC Milan the head of the revenue area Casper Stysvig, the director of communication Pier Donato Vercellone and the commercial director Maikel Oettle. For Lega Serie A, the honors were held by the president Lorenzo Casini, the CEO Luigi De Siervo and the head of competitions, Andrea Butti. Among the guests also the head of the Fifa commercial area, Romy Gai, the former CEO of Rome, Guido Fienga, and the former president of the FIGC, Antonio Matarrese. See also Olympia, Euroleague and third star: here's how to subscribe to an unforgettable season

STADIUM, CR7 AND FIREWORKS — A full house is expected for the Italian Super Cup final at the King Fahd International Stadium: a few tickets remain on sale. There is a real possibility that the number of attendees will be higher than in the Spanish Super Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo is also in Riyadh who will play a friendly with his Al Nassr against PSG on Thursday. Barring surprises, CR7 will not be present at the derby as he did not attend Real Madrid-Barcelona on Sunday. At the end of the match, the trophy will be presented by the president of the League, Casini, and by the Saudi minister of sport and tourism. Expected plays of light and fireworks.

January 17 – 11.40pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Totti #Materazzi #Vieri #Zenga #great #exes #Super #Cup #gala #dinner