Kabul, Afghanistan.- In the government of Taliban, mannequins in clothing stores for lady across the Afghan capital have become a haunting sight: Their heads are covered with black plastic or cloth bags.

Hooded mannequins are a symbol of the puritanical Taliban rule in Afghanistan. But, in a way, they are also a small show of resilience and creativity on the part of the dress vendors in Kabul.

Initially, the Taliban wanted the mannequins to be simply decapitated. Not much after his rise to power in August 2021, the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice decreed that all mannequins must be removed from shop windows or their heads must be removedaccording to local press reports.

The Taliban based their order on a strict interpretation of Islamic law that prohibits statues and images in human form, since they could be worshiped as idols, although also combines with government campaign to remove women from public view.

Some cloth vendors complied. But others objected. They complained that they would not be able to properly display their dresses and would have to damage valuable mannequins. The Taliban had to amend their order and allowed, instead of decapitating the mannequins, the merchants covered their heads.

So vendors had to find a balance between obeying the Taliban and trying to attract customers. The various solutions they came up with are on display on Lycee Maryam Street, a middle-class shopping avenue lined with dress shops in the northern part of Kabul.

The windows and showrooms are filled with mannequins in highly colorful and decorated evening gowns and attire, and all of them have had their heads covered with various strategies.

In one store, the heads of the mannequins were covered with covers made of the same material as the traditional clothing they modeled. One of them, wearing a purple dress decorated with cowrie shells, had a matching purple hood. Another, in an elaborate red dress decorated with gold, looked almost elegant with her red velvet mask and a golden crown on her head.

“I can’t cover the heads of the mannequins with plastic or ugly things because they would make my window and shop look bad.” said the owner, Bashir. Like other owners, he spoke to The Associated Press on the condition that he be identified only by his first name for fear of retaliation.

Merchants need to keep things attractive. The economy has plummeted since the Taliban took power and the country has subsequently been subjected to international financial isolation, which has caused almost the entire population to fall into poverty.

Elegant, highly detailed dresses have always been popular. in afghanistan pTo attend weddings, which are usually separated by gender even since before the Taliban came to power, which gives women the opportunity to wear their best outfits in the country’s conservative society.

In the Taliban government, Weddings are one of the few remaining opportunities for social gatherings. But due to the tight economic situation, now the clothes are a little simpler.

Bashir said that he currently sells half of what he used to. “Buying wedding, ball and traditional dresses is no longer a priority for people,” commented. “People think more about buying food and surviving.”

Another dealer, Hakim, covered the heads of his mannequins with aluminum foil. In his opinion, he gives his wares some added appeal. “I took an opportunity out of this threat and ban, and I did it in a way that the mannequins are even more attractive than before,” he stressed.

Not everything can be so elegant. In one store, mannequins in sleeveless dresses had their heads covered with black plastic bags.. The owner indicated that he could not pay more.

Aziz, owner of another store, said that Agents from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice often patrol establishments and shopping centers to ensure that the mannequins are headless or covered.

He downplayed the Taliban’s justification for imposing the measure: “Everyone knows that mannequins are not idols, and no one is going to worship them. In all Muslim countries, mannequins are used to display clothes.”

On the sideboards you can also see a small number of male mannequins, also with their heads covered, which suggests that the authorities apply the measure uniformly.

Initially, the Taliban said they would not impose as strict social norms as they did under their first government in the late 1990s. But gradually it has been applying more and more restrictions, particularly to women. It prohibited women and girls from continuing their education after the sixth grade and from having access to most jobsand requires them to cover their faces in open spaces.

A few days ago, a woman who was shopping in Lycee Maryam Street stared at the hooded mannequins.

“When I see them, I feel that those mannequins are also being held captive and trapped, and it scares me.” said the woman, who only identified herself by the name of Rahima.

“I feel like I see myself behind these sideboards, uan Afghan woman who has been deprived of all her rights“, added.