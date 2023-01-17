THE TRUTH LORCA. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 11:38 p.m.



The eleventh edition of the Futsal FFRM President’s Cup could go either way, but the title was finally won by Jimbee Cartagena, repeating the success he achieved last year in Molina de Segura. Second consecutive title for the Cartagena team. It is the third in its history in this young competition, still a long way from the eight that ElPozo Murcia has. Last night in Lorca everything was decided in a final stretch of the game in which Duda’s men were more successful.

THE HOLE Molina, Darío Gil, Rafa Santos, Taynan and Alberto García –initial quintet–. Gadeia, Marcel, Bruno Taffy, Ricardo Mayor and Leo Santana also played. 3

jimbee Raúl Jerez, Bebe, Javi Mínguez, Motta and Juanan –initial quintet–. Mellado, Jesús Izquierdo, Amin, Waltinho and Moreno also played. Goals:

1-0, Rafael Santos (23). 1-1, Juanpi (28). 1-2, Taynan, own goal (35). 1-3, Waltinho (39).

Incidents:

Final of the President’s Cup of the Football Federation of the Region of Murcia (FFRM). Sports Complex Felipe VI of Lorca. 400 spectators.

The game started with a whiplash from Juanan that hit the wood. The team coached by Javi Rodríguez responded with a shot from Alberto García that also hit the post. Raúl Jerez, Jimbee’s starter in goal, prevented the goal from Taffy and Rafa Santos with good saves before the break.

The Murcians took the lead at the beginning of the second period, with a good goal from Rafa Santos. Taynan almost made the second of the butchers, but what came was the tie, scored after a good counterattack by a Juanpi who returned to play yesterday after many months in the dry dock due to a serious injury.

In the exchange of blows, Jimbee ended up triumphing, making it 1-2 in a play that ended with both Taynan’s own goal and 1-3, almost on the horn and with Dario Gil as goalkeeper-player, through the mediation of the Brazilian Waltinho.

The Cartagena team will receive Osasuna this Friday (9:00 p.m.); and the Murcian will visit Antequera on Saturday (6:00 p.m.). Today, starting at 5:30 p.m., they will be attentive to which rival the draw for the Spanish Cup has in store for them.