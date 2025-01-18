Getafe and Barcelona They face each other this Saturday, January 18, in the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum in the match corresponding to the twentieth day of the national championship. Despite the defeat against Athletic in it Montjuic stadium In the last league match of last year, the Blaugranas started the year by more than fulfilling their goals.

Those of Hansi Flick They have won the four games they have played so far this year. They won at Barbastro (Cup), to Athletic Club in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup, in which they ended up being crowned champion after giving a ‘little hand’ to the real Madrid and last Wednesday they beat Betis in King’s Cupagain scoring five goals, in the round of 16.

He Getafefor its part, has also started 2025 well, defeating The Palms away from home in the first League match of the year and against Pontevedra in the round of 16 of the Cup. The team led by Bordalas It is in the permanence zone, but very close to the relegation places. A victory in Coliseum before him Barcelona It would mean a big step forward in the fight to stay in the top flight for another season.

Getafe – Barcelona schedule

This Saturday's attractive match between Getafe and Barcelona, a match that is played in the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum and corresponding to the 20th day of the league, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m..









Where to watch Getafe – Barcelona on television and online

The clash between Getafe – Barcelona can be seen live on television through the channel’s retransmission Movistar LaLiga. Fans will also be able to follow minute by minute of the matchday 20 of the League through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.