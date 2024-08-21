Amidst the excitement of the Olympic Games, one of the aspects that generates the most curiosity is how much do countries pay their athletes to win a medal. With Colombia’s recent victory at the Games, it is interesting to compare the economic incentives offered by different nations. Below is the top 10 of the countries that best pay their Olympic medalists.

According to the criteria of

Hong Kong: Finally, at the top of the rankings, Hong Kong pays an impressive $768,000 for a gold medal, $384,000 for a silver medal and $192,000 for a bronze medal. Hong Kong also rewards athletes who manage to place in the top eight in any discipline. Singapore: It makes a significant jump in numbers, offering $737,000 for a gold medal, $369,000 for a silver medal and $184,000 for a bronze medal. Israel: Offering $275,000 for a gold medal, $192,000 for a silver medal and $137,000 for a bronze medal. Serbia: The prize money for the gold medal is $218,000. The values ​​for the silver and bronze medals are not available. Malaysia: It awards $214,000 for a gold medal, $64,200 for a silver medal, and $21,400 for a bronze medal. Italy: It offers a complete package for its medalists: $196,000 for the gold medal, $98,000 for the silver and $65,000 for the bronze, ensuring sixth place in the ranking. Lithuania: It awards its athletes $182,000 for a gold medal. The exact values ​​for the silver and bronze medals are not known. Moldova: Rewarding their Olympic champions with $171,000 for a gold medal. Precise information on the prize money for the silver and bronze medals is not available. Latvia: It offers $155,000 for a gold medal, $93,000 for a silver medal, and $56,000 for a bronze medal. Hungary: Paying $154,000 for a gold medal and $88,000 for a bronze medal.

In comparison, Colombia offers around $83,000 for a gold medal, $46,000 for a silver medal, and $33,000 for a bronze medal.

This top 10 reflects how some countries are willing to invest large sums to encourage Olympic success, recognizing their athletes for achieving glory on the most prestigious sporting stage in the world. We invite you to follow us on Felipe Ceron on their social networks to learn more about these topics: