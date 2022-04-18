The adaptation of video games to the big screen is telling the time more than ever. After the box office success of “Sonic 2″ and the premiere of “Uncharted: off the map”, everything indicates that we would see the famous video game in theaters Minecraft.

According to a report by The Ankler, the actor Jason Momoa I would be negotiating to be the protagonist of the Minecraft movie that Warner Bros. Pictures would develop. However, the news has not yet been confirmed as there are not many details about the tape.

YOU CAN SEE: “Thor: love and thunder”, official trailer: Lady Thor and more in new preview

Jason Momoa will write and star in “Chief of War,” a miniseries based on the Hawaiian story coming to Apple TV+. Photo: AFP

What is Minecraft?

The favorite video game for young and old is that users can build all kinds of places by ‘mining’ blocks of materials, everything will depend on the player’s creativity.

It is known that since 2012 there have been attempts to make a film based on or inspired by the game; however, to date it has not been possible to consolidate the effort. If the news that Jason Momoa would be the protagonist is confirmed, it would mean that the studio would finally be encouraged to greenlight the project.

Minecraft was released on May 17, 2009. Photo: Minecraft

The last word on the Minecraft movie was that director Peter Sollet had been working on a new version of the feature film. This was in 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures had to remove the title from its list of upcoming releases.