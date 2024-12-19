The National Police usually uses the app to study the terrain and prepare arrests and searches
The images from the application have already been used to locate gangsters, drug traffickers or missing persons
Google Maps is one of the most useful platforms of all those owned by the Mountain View-based technology company. The navigation tool also serves to know the route that one should follow to reach the destination in the quickest way.
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#mafia #hidden #Galapagar #murder #Indian #taxi #driver #crimes #Google #Maps #helped #solve
Leave a Reply