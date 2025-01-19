



It was the name of Manuel Dominguez the great surprise of this inaugural bullfight of the San Sebastián festivities, and of the national bullfighting season. Late in the afternoon, when the natural (and only) light had practically disappeared and after the misfortune of a first injured bull that had to be returned to the corrals, this young bullfighter from Mairena del Alcor, sixteen years old and of diminutive stature , aroused the enthusiasm of some people who saw in him a special style despite his logical lack of skill and the demands of the offensive and well-matched bull of Master Spartacus. It was the least technical task of the afternoon, and perhaps for that reason the most hopeful as it can be sensed in this young promise who showed off both ears and his tail.

A bullfighter from the Madrid school named Rafael de la Cueva had also achieved the highest trophies, who has a marked sense of temper and who encountered a extraordinary bull from Justo Hernández., whose bravery, dedication and talent earned him the trophy for the best herd in this livestock competition in which another excellent animal by Antonio Rubio ‘Macandro’ which also deserved a return to the ring. The level of the show was therefore raised compared to previous editions, highlighting the success of the organization when it came to reviewing the livestock for such a special event. They did not leave empty-handed El Gali, Alejandro González, Diego Mateos and Vicente Sánchezall of them with two ears.