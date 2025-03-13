03/13/2025



Updated at 6:00 p.m.





We approached the middle of March and, since this month began, there has been a clear protagonist in terms of time in Spain: The rain.

After days of instability that have left yellow and orange notices of the Aemet (State Meteorology Agency) In some parts of Spain, the same agency warns that the end of these rainfall does not yet come.

This is how we are already experiencing it in many areas of the country due to the arrival of The storm that has been baptized as Konrad And that he arrived just one day ago, without giving truce at the end of the previous storm, Jana.

This is called Borrascas dance and its main consequences are still rain and, in the last hours, snow. This is what the acquaintance predicts Mario Picazo Through Eltiempo.es, where it indicates that this Thursday, March 13, Konrad affects mainly in Andalusia and Extrermadura With heavy rains.









Borrasca Konrad arrives reinforced by cold air in height to amplify the rainfall that is coming through the southwest peninsular. It also brings colder air that will collapse the snow level up to 800 meters in many areas on Friday. #Konrad pic.twitter.com/jnjmwopm5w – Mario Picazo (@Picazomario) March 12, 2025

Rain and snow continue

«Konrad Barrerá this Thursday and Friday the Peninsula from Southwest to Northeast and then giving us a small truce the weekend, although already Sunday will play get the umbrella Again in many areas, ”says Picazo.

For Saturday isolated rainfall will still be seen in the north, some of them may be at the last minute by the west peninsular supported by cold air in height. Facing Sunday, these rains extend inside, also causing snowfall in the mountainous areas. And is that The snow level can lower up to 700 meters in some areas, especially in the central and Iberian systems, in the Cantabrian mountain range and in the Pyreneesbeing able to cause road problems, so the meteorologist asks for caution.

Thermal collapse in Spain

The storm that affects our country is not only noticeable by rains and snow, but also by how it is influencing the thermometers. This is explained by Picazo: «With the passage of Konrad, more cold air enters and we will notice in many areas. Although a week is missing for the astronomical spring to be officially started, Temperatures will be authentically winter with maximum values ​​of a single digit in some capitals of the northern plateau ».

Temperatures are going to adsence of general panera throughout the Peninsula and Balearic Islands, giving some of The lowest minimums in Teruel with -6 degrees, basin with -5 degrees or soria with -4 degrees Saturday, March 15. In this way, cold air will maintain thermal sensation below most values ​​that will be seen in the thermometers and even frost will be recorded in the northern and northeast peninsular zone.