‘There is room at the bottom’ brought out the fury of the members of the Gonzales. On this occasion, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ decided to find out what happened to the gifts that Benjamín sent to July, and that is why they questioned Cristóbal in ‘At the bottom there is room’. The compadres of the series saw the photo that the beau showed of his niece and realized that Diego Montalbán’s son was the one who received the presents.

Given this situation, they decided to set up a trap for Cristóbal with a photo session. When they had him inside Carmel, they asked him if he knew anything about Benjamin’s gifts. After confessing the truth, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ decided to put him headlong into the sewer so that he learns not to get involved in matters that are not his, and that July has her family to defend her.